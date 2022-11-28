First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Stake Lessened by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,435 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRC. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the second quarter worth $396,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 28.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the second quarter worth $3,034,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.9% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 70.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.32.

NYSE FRC opened at $124.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.07. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $106.86 and a 1 year high of $217.36.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.87%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

