First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,759 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,061 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of First United worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First United in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First United by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 243,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First United by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First United by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First United by 11.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. 31.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First United in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

FUNC opened at $20.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $135.85 million, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. First United Co. has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. First United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.54%.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

