Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,866 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.2% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 525,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 16,154 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 19.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,398 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 164,702 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 66,431 shares in the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F opened at $14.08 on Monday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.34.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on F shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.07.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

