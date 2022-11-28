Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) Stock Position Lifted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,948 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.27% of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $555,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 44,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

