Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 415 Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.28% of Legend Biotech worth $24,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 571,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,437,000 after purchasing an additional 28,381 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the second quarter worth $7,067,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the second quarter worth $418,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 34.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 6.4% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

Legend Biotech Trading Down 1.1 %

About Legend Biotech

LEGN stock opened at $48.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.81. Legend Biotech Co. has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $57.67.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

