Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 45,321 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,321 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $23,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,018,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Alken Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cryder Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,206,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,116,000 after acquiring an additional 96,332 shares in the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.05.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 3.8 %

Alibaba Group Company Profile

NYSE:BABA opened at $75.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $199.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.37. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $138.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.