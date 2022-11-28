Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,771 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,904,062 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.13% of Best Buy worth $18,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,081,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Best Buy by 46.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,621,004 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $105,674,000 after buying an additional 514,856 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Best Buy by 21.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,359,623 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $214,490,000 after buying an additional 420,134 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,108,275 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $191,643,000 after acquiring an additional 416,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $338,235,000 after acquiring an additional 236,513 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BBY opened at $81.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.91. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $116.22. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 52.69%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Best Buy to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Best Buy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Best Buy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,382. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

