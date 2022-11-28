Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 294,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,925 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.14% of Omnicom Group worth $18,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 623.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of OMC stock opened at $79.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. ING Group assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.