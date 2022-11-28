Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $21,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

GS opened at $388.86 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $412.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $335.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.22. The firm has a market cap of $131.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $14.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.19.

In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,138.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,598,104.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total transaction of $3,858,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,269,031.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total value of $1,301,138.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,598,104.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,173,172 shares of company stock valued at $104,939,583. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

