Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 1,691.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,178 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.39% of Saia worth $19,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Saia by 107.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Saia in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Saia by 150.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Saia by 10.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Saia from $242.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $245.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Saia from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.53.

Shares of SAIA opened at $236.77 on Monday. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.03 and a 1 year high of $344.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.16.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

