Franklin Resources Inc. Has $22.12 Million Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,808 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Hologic worth $22,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Hologic by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $74.93 on Monday. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $80.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Hologic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.18.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

