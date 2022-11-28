Franklin Resources Inc. Has $24.31 Million Stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,249,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 3.92% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $24,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $78,543,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,666,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,690,000 after acquiring an additional 127,394 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $21,441,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares during the period. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $16,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MIRM shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.87 on Monday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $30.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.62.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, Director Niall O’donnell sold 32,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $629,336.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,714,888 shares in the company, valued at $33,611,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

