Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,716 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.07% of Digital Realty Trust worth $25,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.57.

DLR opened at $111.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading

