Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.23% of Lithia Motors worth $17,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LAD. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.8% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 5.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $43,441.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,839 shares in the company, valued at $443,824.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of LAD stock opened at $229.72 on Monday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.00 and a 1 year high of $349.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.90 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 28.20%. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 45.7 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors to $358.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.00.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

