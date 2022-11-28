Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 51,013 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.15% of Packaging Co. of America worth $19,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

PKG opened at $132.97 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $110.56 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.54%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.89.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

