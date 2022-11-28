Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 2,087 Shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,065,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 2.97% of Portillo’s worth $17,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTLO. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Portillo’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Portillo’s during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Portillo’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Portillo’s by 24.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Portillo’s in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Portillo’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portillo's

Portillo's Stock Up 2.6 %

In related news, SVP Nicholas Anthony Scarpino sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $545,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,043.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Portillo’s stock opened at $20.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $873.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average is $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Portillo’s Inc. has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $43.62.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Portillo’s had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $151.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.07 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Portillo's Profile

(Get Rating)

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states.

Read More

