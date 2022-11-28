Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 258,332 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 109.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,332 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.14% of Mosaic worth $23,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the second quarter valued at $2,005,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Mosaic by 21.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 704,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,280,000 after acquiring an additional 126,513 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 2.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 31,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the second quarter valued at $6,210,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 41.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of MOS opened at $51.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.58.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mosaic to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.