Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases New Position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 819,410 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,667,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Woodside Energy Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WOPEY. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter valued at about $11,789,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,511,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,464,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,165,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,439,000.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WOPEY opened at $21.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.42. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $26.14.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

