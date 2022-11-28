Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 11,500 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of AllianceBernstein worth $21,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 528.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Insider Activity at AllianceBernstein

In other news, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,607,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AllianceBernstein Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AB opened at $41.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.44. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $54.89.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $987.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.75%. AllianceBernstein’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 75.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AB. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AllianceBernstein from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.10.

About AllianceBernstein

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.