Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 5,789 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 987,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,789 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of NIO worth $21,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 17,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,526,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,027,000 after purchasing an additional 202,598 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in NIO by 174.2% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $10.17 on Monday. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $41.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.11.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 24.94% and a negative return on equity of 32.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. China Renaissance downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.30 to $12.30 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.96.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

