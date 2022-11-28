Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 8,700 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $24,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the second quarter worth about $32,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in AON by 357.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.00.

NYSE:AON opened at $307.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.33. The company has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. AON’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

