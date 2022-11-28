Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,650,479 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,193 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.11% of Huntington Bancshares worth $19,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HBAN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,380,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,897,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,001,438,000 after buying an additional 7,774,643 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,807,000 after buying an additional 1,736,566 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,854,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,053,000 after buying an additional 7,947,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,347,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,045,000 after buying an additional 838,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.57. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

Insider Activity

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $433,169.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary Torgow bought 16,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,424,506. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.69.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.