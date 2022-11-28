FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,637 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.11% of FTC Solar worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in FTC Solar by 2,044.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 26,803 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in FTC Solar by 210.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 13,328 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in FTC Solar in the first quarter worth about $328,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FTC Solar in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in FTC Solar by 13.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 14,629 shares during the last quarter. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FTC Solar news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 64,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,237,357 shares in the company, valued at $37,021,173.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other FTC Solar news, Director David Springer sold 62,370 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $198,336.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,475,418 shares in the company, valued at $20,591,829.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 64,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,237,357 shares in the company, valued at $37,021,173.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,338,628 shares of company stock worth $3,803,317. 44.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTC Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $2.18 on Monday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $8.96. The stock has a market cap of $225.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.67.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 81.67% and a negative net margin of 51.87%. The firm had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FTC Solar to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Northland Securities cut their price target on FTC Solar to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on FTC Solar to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.95.

FTC Solar Profile

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.