FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,452 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.13% of FTI Consulting worth $7,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 85.8% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

FCN stock opened at $173.35 on Monday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.36 and a 52 week high of $190.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,500 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $257,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,286.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,500 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $257,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,974,286.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 8,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,288,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

