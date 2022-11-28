Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.11% of Fulgent Genetics worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FLGT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fulgent Genetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $36.89 on Monday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.07 and a twelve month high of $109.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.70 and a 200-day moving average of $47.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 33.82% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $105.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $29,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 309,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,683,827.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $29,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 309,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,683,827.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $27,400.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,094.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

