Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Sells 150 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,158 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 8.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $171,000. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Chico Wealth RIA acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $7,794,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 150.3% during the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

Insider Transactions at Apple

Apple Trading Down 2.0 %

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.64.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.