Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 410.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth $56,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPC opened at $186.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $186.11.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

