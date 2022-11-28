Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC cut its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.7% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 180.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 132,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.7% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 44,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 36.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $29.11 on Monday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $43.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.78.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Articles

