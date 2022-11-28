Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Glaukos by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 11,349 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Glaukos by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Glaukos by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $47.13 on Monday. Glaukos Co. has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.41.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 31.45%. The business had revenue of $71.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.88 million. Equities research analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Glaukos from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Glaukos from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Glaukos from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.13.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

