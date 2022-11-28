Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 642.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,374 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.50% of Green Plains worth $7,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 9.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,666,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,608,000 after acquiring an additional 330,583 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 9.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 14,154 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 147.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 94,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 56,361 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 71.1% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 33,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 13,752 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 17.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period.

GPRE opened at $34.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Green Plains Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.09 and a 52-week high of $41.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.58.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GPRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

