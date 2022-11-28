Greenleaf Trust Acquires New Holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 250,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 24,714 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 22,028 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 465,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 19,041 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,479,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conduent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conduent in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNDT opened at $4.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.75. The company has a market cap of $889.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.72. Conduent Incorporated has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $6.32.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Conduent had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

