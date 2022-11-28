Greenleaf Trust Acquires Shares of 10,034 Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,034 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 90,280,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239,925 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 76,362,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,793 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 55,142,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884,220 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,976,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532,381 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,324,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,231,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

BBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bradesco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.58.

BBD stock opened at $2.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $4.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.0027 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.42%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

