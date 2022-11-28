Greenleaf Trust Acquires Shares of 13,829 Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 56,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 34,752 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,024,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 51,154 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 432.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 130,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 105,995 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 164,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 124,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 45,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.65) to GBX 50 ($0.59) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.23 on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

