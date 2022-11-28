Greenleaf Trust Buys New Holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $5.18 on Monday. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $7.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -24.99%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Hecla Mining from $5.25 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

