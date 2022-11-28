Greenleaf Trust Cuts Stock Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 34,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 167,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNHI shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.42 to $12.14 in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised CNH Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.39.

CNH Industrial Stock Down 0.4 %

CNHI opened at $16.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.65. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $19.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 6.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

