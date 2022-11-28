Greenleaf Trust Decreases Stock Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,959 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Associated Banc during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1,891.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 12,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $297,233.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,556.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Associated Banc news, EVP David L. Stein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $291,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 12,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $297,233.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,556.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,600 shares of company stock valued at $859,097 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Stock Up 0.6 %

ASB stock opened at $24.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $340.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

About Associated Banc

(Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

