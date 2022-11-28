Greenleaf Trust Has $108,000 Stock Holdings in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its stake in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Pearson were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 31.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,542,000 after buying an additional 397,676 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 9.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,884,000 after buying an additional 352,469 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 4,039.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 238,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 232,847 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 17.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,506,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,022,000 after buying an additional 228,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 119.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 115,801 shares in the last quarter. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pearson alerts:

Pearson Stock Performance

NYSE PSO opened at $11.82 on Monday. Pearson plc has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $11.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pearson Profile

PSO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,080 ($12.77) to GBX 1,060 ($12.53) in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 840 ($9.93) to GBX 910 ($10.76) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 945 ($11.17) to GBX 1,140 ($13.48) in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 620 ($7.33) to GBX 780 ($9.22) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 900 ($10.64) to GBX 1,140 ($13.48) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $989.71.

(Get Rating)

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.