Greenleaf Trust Has $124,000 Stock Holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Stellantis by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,503,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,758,000 after buying an additional 4,658,513 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,191,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,875 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 21.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,391,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Italy raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 17.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 35,437,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 9.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,508,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,777,000 after purchasing an additional 782,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STLA opened at $15.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $21.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.57.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Stellantis from €21.00 ($21.43) to €19.00 ($19.39) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Stellantis from €19.00 ($19.39) to €21.00 ($21.43) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

