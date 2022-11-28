Greenleaf Trust Has $179,000 Stock Holdings in Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Archaea Energy were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Archaea Energy by 195.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,101,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Archaea Energy by 8,283.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,998 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in Archaea Energy by 199.1% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,241,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,232,000 after purchasing an additional 826,571 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Archaea Energy during the first quarter worth about $11,798,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Archaea Energy during the first quarter worth about $10,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

LFG opened at $25.88 on Monday. Archaea Energy Inc. has a one year low of $12.59 and a one year high of $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.73.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Archaea Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Archaea Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, RNG and Power. As of December 31, 2021, it owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 29 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 18 states, including 11 operated facilities that produce pipeline-quality RNG and 18 LFG to renewable electricity production facilities.

