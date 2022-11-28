Greenleaf Trust Has $200,000 Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in IDEX were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,687,772,000 after purchasing an additional 53,138 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,660,000 after purchasing an additional 117,605 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,559,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,292,000 after purchasing an additional 159,173 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,122,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,284,000 after purchasing an additional 320,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,778,000 after purchasing an additional 223,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

IEX stock opened at $236.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.17. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.18 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.81 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.79%.

In other news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $1,369,742.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total value of $684,771.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,634.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,044. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

