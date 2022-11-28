Greenleaf Trust Invests $157,000 in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TME. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 436.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,735,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480,718 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,245,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,762,000 after buying an additional 4,818,787 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 18,037,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,841,000 after buying an additional 3,502,185 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,703,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,729,000 after buying an additional 1,988,646 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 420.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,272,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,915,000 after buying an additional 1,835,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TME. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.40 to $4.40 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Benchmark raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.80 to $7.70 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.23.

NYSE:TME opened at $5.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $7.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

