Greenleaf Trust Invests $201,000 in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1,621.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 336,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,158,000 after purchasing an additional 317,107 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,647,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,897 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 37,742 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 139,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 284,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. 54.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $42.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.95. The company has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $44.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.48%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RPRX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.14.

In other news, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $10,632,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,674,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,332,705.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $236,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 964,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,531,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $10,632,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,674,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,332,705.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,887,623 shares of company stock worth $79,272,782 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

