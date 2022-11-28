Greenleaf Trust Invests $62,000 in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 528,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 221,496 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,237,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 535,909 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 57,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 32,326 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 519,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 35,672 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,195,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail Trading Up 1.8 %

QRTEA opened at $2.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Several research firms recently issued reports on QRTEA. Bank of America cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.20 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail from $3.00 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

(Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.