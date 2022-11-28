Greenleaf Trust Lowers Stock Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Greenleaf Trust cut its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,327 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 100.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 29,725 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 62.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 34,979 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 421.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 855,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,529,000 after purchasing an additional 691,196 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

NYSE:BHC opened at $6.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.46. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.05.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

