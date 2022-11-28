Greenleaf Trust Makes New $89,000 Investment in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COTY. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 78.4% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Coty by 90.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 323.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Coty by 48.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Coty during the first quarter worth about $75,000. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:COTY opened at $7.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 75.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.24. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coty

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Coty’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coty news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,039,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,907,771.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COTY. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coty to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.08.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Stories

