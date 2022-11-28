Greenleaf Trust Makes New Investment in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,176 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 33,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 194,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 10.1% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $5.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.06. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $13.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Lumen Technologies

A number of research firms have commented on LUMN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.14.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director T Michael Glenn acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 136,414 shares in the company, valued at $807,570.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at $645,094.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director T Michael Glenn acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 136,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,570.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lumen Technologies

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.