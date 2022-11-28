Greenleaf Trust Purchases 2,118 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,657 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 7.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 34,384 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth about $356,000. 360 Financial Inc. grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 13.8% during the second quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 24,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 22.3% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

SWN opened at $7.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.26. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $9.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 122.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 184.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.16.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

