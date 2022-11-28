Greenleaf Trust Sells 53,752 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,595 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 53,752 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Banco Santander by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 238.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 35,015 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 154,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 20,769 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 361,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $2.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.13. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $4.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.0559 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Banco Santander from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.00 ($3.06) in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from €3.20 ($3.27) to €3.50 ($3.57) in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group downgraded Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.39) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.08) to €4.10 ($4.18) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.93.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

