Greenleaf Trust Sells 9,399 Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,399 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Nomura were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NMR. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Nomura by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 9,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nomura by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 228,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Nomura by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Nomura by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 45,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nomura by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 20,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Stock Up 2.5 %

NMR stock opened at $3.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average of $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $4.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). Nomura had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Nomura in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

