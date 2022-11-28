Greenleaf Trust Takes Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Sirius XM by 203.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 67,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 45,097 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Sirius XM by 89.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,992,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 942,886 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 19.3% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Sirius XM by 175.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 606,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 386,178 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. 10.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $288,568.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,039.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sirius XM Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of research analysts have commented on SIRI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.96.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average of $6.22. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $6.88.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

